Totul despre Oscar 2024. Cine este marele câștigător și care este lista filmelor premiate!

“Oppenheimer” este marele câştigător al Galei Premiilor Oscar de anul acesta. Echipa filmului a plecat acasă cu nu mai puţin de 7 statuete, obţinute la categoriile: Cel mai bun actor în rol principal, Cea mai bună coloană sonoră, Cea mai bună imagine, Cel mai bun montaj, Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, Cel mai bun regizor, Cel mai bun film.

La polul opus, „Barbie” a obţinut un singur trofeu, şi anume la categoria Cel mai bun cântec original – “What Was I Made For?”. „Oppenheimer” şi „Barbie” sunt cele două filme ale anului 2023, care, în primă fază, s-au duelat în box office. La Premiile Oscar, însă, „Oppenheimer” a învins fără drept de apel, cu 7 categorii câştigate faţă de una, câştigată de filmul rival. Asta deşi „Barbie” a beneficiat de nominalizări la nu mai puţin de 8 categorii.

În clasamentul statuetelor Oscar, după „Oppenheimer” urmează “Poor Things”, câştigător la 4 categorii: Cele mai bune costume, Cel mai bun design de producție, Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură, Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal şi de „The Zone of Interest”, câştigător la 2 categorii: Cel mai bun sunet, Cel mai bun film internațional.

Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun film a fost câştigat de “Oppenheimer”. Alte nouă producţii s-au bătut pentru trofeul la această categorie: ”American Fiction”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Maestro”, “Past Lives”, “Poor Things”, “Zone of Interest”.

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal a fost desemnată Emma Stone, “Poor Things”. Oscarul la această categorie a fost râvnit şi de Annette Bening (“Nyad”), Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”).

Cel mai bun regizor a fost desemnat Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”. Celelalte nominalizări: Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”, Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”.

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal a fost desemnat Cillian Murphy din “Oppenheimer”. Pentru Oscarul la această categorie s-au bătut Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”.

Cel mai bun cântec original a fost desemnat “What Was I Made For?” din “Barbie”. Au mai fost nominalizate: “The Fire Inside” din “Flamin Hot”, “Im Just Ken” din “Barbie”, “It Never Went Away” din “American Symphony”, “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră îi aparţine filmului “Oppenheimer”. La această categorie au mai fost nominalizate: “American Fiction”, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Poor Things”.

La categoria Cel mai bun sunet, Oscarul a fost câştigat de „The Zone of Interest”. Celelalte nominalizări: „The Creator”; „Maestro”; „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”; „Oppenheimer”.

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action a fost desemnat „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”. Celelalte nominalizări au fost: „The After”; „Invincible”; „Night of Fortune”; „Red, White and Blue”.

Trofeul la categoria Cea mai bună imagine a fost câştigat de Oppenheimer. Ceilalţi nominalizaţi: “El Conde”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Poor Things”.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar a fost desemnat„20 Days in Mariupol”. Au mai fost nominalizate următoaele producţii: „Bobi Wine: The Peoples President”; „The Eternal Memory”; „Four Daughters”; „To Kill a Tiger”.

Oscarul la categoria Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar a fost decernat producţiei “The Last Repair Shop”. Celelalte nominalizări au fost: “The ABCs of Book Banning”; “The Barber of Little Rock”; “Island In Between”; “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun montaj l-a câştigat pelicula Oppenheimer. La această categorie au mai fost nominalizaţi: „Anatomy of a Fall”; „The Holdovers”; „Killers of the Flower Moon”; „Poor Things”.

La categoria Cele mai bune efecte vizuale, trofeul a fost câştigat de „Godzilla Minus One”. Celelalte nominalizări la această categorie sunt: „The Creator”; „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”; „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”; „Napoleon”.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar a fost desemnat Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”. La această categorie au mai concurat: Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Cel mai bun film internațional a fost ales “The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom. Au mai fost nominalizate la aceeaşi categorie: “The Teachers Lounge” Germany; “Io Capitano” Italy; “Perfect Days” Japan; “Society of the Snow” Spain.

Oscarul pentru Cele mai bune costume merge la “Poor Things”. La această categorie au mai fost nominalizate: „Barbie”; „Killers of the Flower Moon”; „Napoleon”; „Oppenheimer”; „Golda”.

La categoria Cel mai bun design de producție, Oscarul a fost câştigat de “Poor Things”. La această categorie au mai fost nominalizate producţiile: „Barbie”; „Killers of the Flower Moon”; „Napoleon”; „Oppenheimer”.

Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură merge la echipa filmului “Poor Things”. Celelalte patru nominalizări la această categorie au fost: “Golda”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer” şi “Society of the Snow”.

Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat este câştigat de American Fiction. Celelalte nominalizări:“Barbie” ; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest”.

Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun scenariu original a fost câştigat de Anatomy of a Fall. Celelalte producţii nominalizate la această categorie au fost: “The Holdovers”; “Maestro”; “May December”; “Past Lives”.

Oscarul pentru Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat a fost câştigat de WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko. Au mai fost nominalizate: “Letter to a Pig”; “Ninety-Five Senses”; “Our Uniform”; “Pachyderme”.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj animat a fost desemnat The Boy and the Heron, ultimul film al lui Hayao Miyazaki. La această categorie au mai fost nominalizate: “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

Oscarul pentru cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar l-a câştigat Da’Vine Joy Randolph pentru rolul din The Holdovers. La această categorie, au mai fost nominalizate: Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; America Ferrera, “Barbie”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”.